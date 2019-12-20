CHANDLER, Ariz. – Donna Isabel Groves, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, while in Southern California.

She was born April 22, 1930, daughter of John and Annie (Saucier) Thompson. Donna was born in West Enfield, Maine. Her family relocated to Portland when she was in her teens. She attended Portland High School however it would be years later, when she was determined to become a supervisor at Fairchild Semi-conductor, that she would receive her GED and promotion.

She spent 26-plus years working at Fairchild. She truly enjoyed going to work every day. She was a strong, dedicated worker who loved being around people. She married the love of her life, Lewis Groves. They were married forty-nine years and raised three children together. Donna was a believer in Jesus Christ. She exemplified the characteristics found in Proverbs 31.

Donna was predeceased by her beloved husband Lewis, daughter Louann, her parents, her brother George and sister Janet. She is survived by her sons, Jeff and Gary, her daughter in law, Laura, and many other family members.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at Woodlawn Cemetery, Westbrook.

