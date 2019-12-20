CASCO – James Lee West, 31, of Lewiston, died unexpectedly, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at his home in Casco where he had lived for a short time.

He was born on May 26, 1988, in Kingman, Ariz., the son of David Manuel West and Davina Parrott.

James moved to Maine from Nevada with his family seven years ago.

He enjoyed playing the guitar and time spent with his family and friends, but the company of his two young daughters, Hope and Harmony was his world.

James is loved by his wife and soulmate, Jennifer Barney and their daughters, Hope and Harmony; his mother, Davina Wilcox and her husband, Tate; his father, David West; paternal grandmother, Joan Roofe; a sister, Christa Wilcox; maternal uncle Dan; paternal uncle Chris. He was predeceased by his brother, Joe West; his paternal grandfather Jim West and both maternal grandparents.

Services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road, Casco.

