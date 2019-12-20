FALMOUTH – Nancy Curry Gilbert passed away peacefully Dec. 17, 2019, at Falmouth By The Sea, her home for the past four years, due to complications from a previous stroke.She was surrounded by her loving family.Nancy Elaine Curry was born Jan. 5, 1930, in Portland, Maine, to James and Marguerite (Margie) Turner Curry. She was the youngest of seven children and the only one to live to be almost 90!After graduating from Deering High School in 1948 she attended Northeastern Business College. While working at First National Supermarkets she met her future husband Arthur Gilbert. They married on Feb. 9, 1951, and soon they were the parents of three children. She enjoyed saying she had three kids under three years old. She was a stay at home mom for the early years and then gradually re-entered the workplace by working as a hostess at Sportsman’s Grill a couple of nights a week leaving the kids with dad. The kids loved the smell of pizza and Italian food that lingered on her clothes when she got home.When Nancy was ready to work full time she began working with Arthur at Maine Central Railroad until they closed their offices on Saint John St. From there she enjoyed working at Porteous part time starting on Congress St. and then the mall. She also did volunteer work at the soup kitchen.She loved bowling, dancing, traveling,sewing and most of all she was an accomplished artist. For her grandchildren’s wedding gifts she would paint a scene of their choice and frame it for them. Her paintings are now hanging proudly in their homes. She so loved singing with her siblings and nieces and nephews at Curry family gatherings whether it was live music or karaoke. She was the life of the party!Nancy was predeceased by her husband Arthur who passed away Dec. 15, 1977, and her ex-husband, Frank Wagner. She is also predeceased by her parents and her brothers, Jimmy, Thomas and George Curry as well as her sisters, Pearl Roe, Felicity Beauregard, and Mary Hertz. Sadly her youngest grandchild, Adrienne Harris, passed away earlier this year.She leaves behind her devoted children Deborah Harris and husband, Rudy, Arthur Gilbert Jr. and wife, Jackie, and Stacy Hodge and husband, Ron. She also is survived by her loving grandchildren, Steffany Hodge Chisholm, Chelsey Gilbert Welling,Jeff Hodge, and Joanna Gilbert Callahan. She will be missed by her great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Ceira, Cody, Jackson, Saegan, Ellison, Blakely and Weston. She also leaves behind her stepgrandchildren, Andrew, Rudy Jr. and Damien Harris and their families, her sister-in-law, Marjorie Curry, many nieces and nephews and her special friend, John Flaherty.Thank you to the wonderful staff at Falmouth by the Sea for all the love and attention and also to Beacon Hospice for their care and support.Visiting hours are 10-12, Dec. 21, 2019, at Jones Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, Maine, with a service immediately following. Feel free to wear something festive. She loves a party.

