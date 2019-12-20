CUNDY’S HARBOR – Earland “Bee “Darling went on to his next truck ride on Dec. 14, 2019. Bee figured he’d ridden all the dirt road he could around here. He was tired of riding alone after the love of his life, Clarice, left to fill a Singing position in Heaven and his “Honey” dog walked the rainbow bridge.

Bee was born in Cundy’s Harbor Sept 24, 1930, son of Merton and Pauline (Harley) Darling. He attended Cranberry Horn School and Potter Academy in Bridgton. Bee served in the Navy and returned home to work as a machinist at the Hyde Windlass, before his return to fishing full time.

Bee loved the outdoors and enjoyed traveling with Clarice, collecting stories, good deals and friends throughout the country. Special places were “upta” camp in East Sumner, Monson Maine with good friends Gary and Anne Anderson, Newfoundland Canada and Hudson, Fla.

Bee is survived by his daughter Julia Darling Soper and husband Brian of Cundy’s Harbor; two special grandchildren Sarah Soper Weippert and husband David of Salt lake City, Utah, Zachary Soper and wife Mairead of Cundy’s Harbor; two brothers Daniel and Clinton “Loss” Darling; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his son David “Duffy” Darling; brothers “Donnie” and “Bud”; special in-laws Gail and Jim Murney; and friend Joyce Levasseur.

There will be a memorial picnic for Bee this summer to be announced.

He was a remarkable, loved man and we are truly comforted knowing that Bee Darling knows who Bee Darling is again.

Donations in his memory can be made to:

Mid Coast Humane Society or to:

Cundy’s Harbor

Volunteer Fire Dept.

