YARMOUTH — Emma Moll and Olivia Bradford scored a goal each in the second period to lead Yarmouth/Freeport to a 4-0 North region girls high school hockey win over Greely on Monday at Travis Roy Arena.

The Clippers improved to 4-7 and visit Winslow/Gardiner/Cony on Friday at 8:10 p.m.

Bradford opened the scoring in the opening frame off an assist from Averil Sahagian.

Moll, assisted by Bradford, doubled the lead 2:43 into the second period, and Bradford made it 3-0 with an unassisted marker at 4:31.

Sadie Carnes finished the scoring on a third-period power-play goal. Paige Rinaldi and Moll each earned an assist.

Allison Perrotta had 18 saves for the shutout.

Portland/Deering 8, Brunswick 3

Caroline Lerch had three goals and an assist as the Bulldogs (6-4) beat the Dragons (0-9) in Brunswick.

Lucy Howe added two goals and an assist for Portland, while Elena Clifford had a goal and three assists.

Elena Palmer had two goals for Brunswick, which takes on Mt. Ararat/Lisbon on Saturday at 6 p.m. inside Watson Arena.

Boys basketball

PORTLAND — Waynflete jumped to an 18-5 lead and cruised to a 66-34 Western Maine Conference win over Freeport.

Dominick Campbell scored 19 points and Soloman Levy had 11 for the 5-0 Flyers.

Elias Thomas had six points for Freeport, which fell to 3-2 and visits Gray-New Gloucester Jan. 2 at 5 p.m

Traip 57, Richmond 44

The host Rangers dropped the Bobcats to 2-3 with a win at Kittery.

Traip Academy led 18-5 after a quarter, 28-14 at the half and 40-30 after three.

Frankie Driscoll paced the Rangers with 18 points, followed by Will Stuart with 11.

Kenny Bing led Richmond with 21 points, while Calob Densmore had 13. Bing pulled in 14 rebounds and Densmore had 12 boards. Bing also finished with four steals.

Richmond hosts Sacopee Valley on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Cony 92, Morse 43

The Shipbuilders fell to 1-5 and host Westbrook Dec. 30 at 6:30 p.m.

Cony jumped out to a 26-5 first-quarter lead, led 47-16 at the half and 76-26 after three.

Simon McCormick paced the Rams with 16 points, with Luke Briggs adding 12, and Dakota Dearborn and Brady Hopkins chipping in 11 each.

Elliot Dorr led Morse with 11 points, while Sawyer Stead finished with seven. The Shipbuilders were 4-of-9 at the free-throw line.

Girls basketball

KITTERY — Traip Academy built a 24-17 lead after three quarters and held off a late charge by Richmond for a 35-32 victory.

Kiki Huntress and Jen McCluskey had eight points apiece for the 2-3 Rangers.

Bryanne Lancaster had 14 points, including nine in the fourth quarter when Richmond closed on a 15-11 run.

The Bobcats (1-4) host Sacopee Valley on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: