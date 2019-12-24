FALMOUTH – After a seven-year disagreement with neuroendocrine cancer, Ray passed away on Dec. 18, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House surrounded by his family. Throughout his battle, Ray was lucky to have led a normal life while going through various, but dwindling, treatment options. He was eternally grateful to be able to spend this additional time on earth with his dearest Lisa and their three daughters. Ray was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., the third of six children. He recalled many stories about his escapades with his siblings and childhood summers at the family’s lake cottage in New Jersey. Ray’s family eventually moved to Yorktown, N.Y., where Ray attended high school. He then graduated from SUNY Buffalo with a degree in accounting. Ray had an extensive career in accounting and finance. This included a stint with what is now Ernst & Young, 20 years at TD Bank rising to the position of financial controller, and eventually at Portland Public Schools. Despite incredible successes, including a life-changing move to Maine, the defining moment of Ray’s career was that it led him to meet his sweetheart, wife, and life partner, Lisa. Lisa and Ray married in 1990 and raised three daughters. The family enjoyed exploring their Celtic roots with trips abroad, traversing the northeast, and the days spent hiking, kayaking and relaxing on the beach along the Maine coast. Ray was a man of many talents and hobbies. Aside from his mastery of the NYT crossword puzzle, Ray spent over ten years learning and perfecting how to play the bagpipes. He was a member of the Claddagh Mhor Pipe Band in Portland, where he played at many parades and public functions including the Saint Patrick’s Day celebration in Galway, Ireland. At home, Ray was a natural handyman. Whether growing tomatoes or putting down hardwood floors, Ray abided by the words etched above the entrance to his tool shed, “May you always have work for your hands to do…,” the first line of a classic Irish toast. Locally, Ray was a longtime communicant at Holy Martyrs Church in Falmouth.Ray enjoyed sports of all types, and followed both the Boston and New York area teams. He participated in sports throughout his life and eventually became a regular jogger, running in many 10-K’s and even completing a marathon.Ray would like to thank the medical professionals at the New England Cancer Center who provided excellent care and guidance throughout his journey. In addition, his family would like to extend a sincere thank you to all those who cared for him as a part of Hospice of Southern Maine, particularly at Gosnell Memorial Hospice. Ray was predeceased by his mother Marion (2006), brothers Brian (2009) and John (2011), and his brother-in-law Bill Taylor (2016). Ray is survived by his loving wife Lisa, his three daughters, Lauren, Kaitlyn, and Kerry of Falmouth, ME, his father Raymond Patrick O’Donnell of Danbury, CT, his sister Kathleen Belli and her husband Noel of Wykoff, NJ, his sister Margaret Taylor of Danbury, CT, his brother Michael O’Donnell and his wife Mary of Yorktown Heights, NY, a dear Uncle John O’Donnell and his wife Barbara of Mooresville, NC, as well as many nephews, nieces and cousins.Help Ray’s family celebrate his wonderful life at visitation on Friday, December 27, at Lindquist Funeral Home in Yarmouth, Maine from 4-7 p.m., and a Mass of Christian Burial on December 28, at 10 a.m., at Holy Martyrs Church in Falmouth, Maine with a reception to follow.You may offer your condolences, share your memories of Ray and read more about him at www.lindquistfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, Ray had asked for donations to be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Hospice of Southern Maine, or the charitable organization of your choice.

