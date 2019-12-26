NEW GLOUCESTER — Unity College has relocated its distance education program to Pineland to accommodate the growing program on the 5,000-acre spread.

Since the program’s inception in 2016, the need for staff and space has increased, Joel Crabtree, associate director of media relations, said in a news release.

The department completed the move from the college’s main campus in Unity to Pineland last month.

According to Unity’s president, Dr. Melik Peter Khoury, the department’s move is beneficial in more ways than one.

“I have always said that Maine is our classroom, and being welcomed by Pineland Farms is just another step in realizing that vision,” Khoury said. “Much like Unity College, Pineland Farms is dedicated to sustainability, offering its visitors and surrounding community not only one of the most beautiful landscapes Maine has to offer but a venue that encourages positive educational and recreational opportunities. It’s easy to see why having our distance education offices at Pineland is beneficial for us and a perfect fit.”

