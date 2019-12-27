BUXTON – Charles “Charlie” Schaefer, 70, passed away peacefully on Dec. 23, 2019, at Avita of Stroudwater.

He was born in Attleboro, Mass., on June 5, 1949, the son of the late Charles W. and Geneva (Boeger) Schaefer.

After graduating from King Philip High School in Wrentham, Mass., Charlie went on to attend Wentworth Institute and graduate from Northeastern University.

Charlie worked as an engineer at the Foxboro Co., in Mass., Arm Tech in Palm Springs, Calif., and at General Dynamics in Saco until his retirement in 2014.

He will always be remembered for the enjoyment he had golfing, caring for his lawn, and dancing.

He was predeceased by his sister, Dorothy “Dolly” Gorham.

Charlie is survived by his beloved wife, Betty (Koser) Schaefer; a son, Kurt Schaefer and his wife, Marie of Litchfield, N.H.; stepchildren – Daniel Currier and his significant other Jill Fowler of Riviera Beach, Fla., and Brian Currier and his wife Leslie of Standish; grandchildren, Richard, Katrina, Cici, and Ivan; stepgrandchildren, Dereck, Ashley, Breanna, and Aiden; greatgrandchildren, Hannah, Montgomery, and Thomas; and eight great-stepgrandchildren.

A special thanks to all the staff at Avita of Stroudwater for all the wonderful care and love you gave to Charlie during his stay there. Also my family and friends who have been there for me during this difficult journey. Also, to Compassus and Home Instead for all their care and love – Betty.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 12:30 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, 612 Main St., Westbrook. Rev. Karen Indorf will officiate. Following the service, a celebration of life will be held from 2-4 p.m., at Avita of Stroudwater, 113 Landing Road in Westbrook.

Online condolence message scan be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Maine,

383 US Route 1, #2C,

Scarborough, ME 04074

