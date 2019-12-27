WESTBROOK – Gloria Caroline Messier, beloved wife of Lloyd “Buz” Messier, in her 91st year, went to join him in heaven on Dec. 23, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., after a brief illness. Gloria was the matriarch of a family that included her children, Linda, Tony and Mark, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, all of whom loved and will miss their “Mom” and “Meme” most dearly for her love, generosity and humor. She is also survived by the last of her six siblings, Rand Trembley of Old Town. She was in the company of her family at her passing, and was sent to her rest with their abiding love, amidst their sorrow. She will be greatly missed. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, January 9, at 10 a.m., at St. Hyacinth’s Church, 286 Brown St., Westbrook. Burial will be at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta.Arrangements have been entrusted to Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service, Buxton, Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, www.mainefuneral.com.

