CUMBERLAND – Doris “Dot” (Closson) Clark, passed away peacefully at home, with family, after a recent illness on December 11, 2019. Dot was born in Brewer, Maine to George and Ruth (Berry) Closson. Growing up in Farmington and on Mount Desert Island, Maine, Dot graduated from Pemetic High School. She moved to Cumberland in 1970, living there until her death. Dot worked at various jobs, but focused her energies on being a homemaker and raising her five children. Dot was independent and passionate about family, especially any new babies. She enjoyed cooking and numerous crafts and hobbies, having made many family keepsakes over the years. Dot enjoyed books and the news … one area to avoid, however (unless you were looking for a heated discussion), was politics. Dot often saved paper and magazine clippings … anything from recipes, to the obituaries of her friends and family, to jokes and tips on life. Having been married to a musician, Dot also enjoyed music and traveling. She especially enjoyed her annual visits “home” to Mt. Desert Island, and a memorable 25th anniversary trip to Ireland, England and Scotland. Dot was predeceased by her loving husband, Frank Clark, to whom she was married for over 42 years, along with her five siblings, Elizabeth, Richard, Robert, Norman and Ralph. Dot is survived by her children, Suzanne (Anthony) Catanese, of Groton, Mass., Belinda (Dexter) Fletcher, of Billerica, Mass., Martha (William) Fleck, of Ruskin, Fla., Charles (Martha) Bucklin, of Mt. Desert, Maine, and Frank (Erin) Clark, of Portland, Maine. Dot also had 12 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren, of whom she was very proud. A funeral mass will be held on January 18, 2020 at 11 am in the Chapel at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland, Maine. A local reception will immediately follow. The family would also like to thank Northern Light Home Care and Hospice for their caring support, facilitating Dot’s wishes to stay in her home of 49 years. The following poem was written by Allison Clark, Dot’s granddaughter and part of her caring legacy, in memory of her “Mimi:” “It is what it is … “”That is your favorite saying; At times, I question that while I am praying. I wish I could fix what you have on your plate; But God has a plan and I leave that to fate. Conquering each day the same way, I want you to know how strong you are. If I ever needed you, day or night, you were never very far; You’ve always been my number one, and that is never to be undone. My memory holds millions of photos and memories of us … from cooking, to popovers, to shopping the mall, You taught me so much, I remember it all. So it is what it is, but remember this now … You are stronger than you think, I’m willing to vow; I will love you forever and even beyond; Because nothing can break our eternal bond.” May the road rise up to meet you and, until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives Group, 46 Bath Road, Brunswick, Maine 04011In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in Dot’s name, to the Cumberland Fire Department, 366 Tuttle Road,Cumberland, ME 04021

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous