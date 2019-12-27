WINDHAM — Overdose recognition and response training, including the use of Narcan, and a community forum will be held Jan. 7 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Windham Veterans Center, 35 Veterans Memorial Drive.

Windham Deputy Fire Chief John Kooistra will teach hands-only CPR training, and there will be personal stories of substance misuse and recovery. Light refreshments will be provided by the Sebago Lake Rotary Club.

RSVP to Laura Morris at [email protected]

