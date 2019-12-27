WINDHAM — Overdose recognition and response training, including the use of Narcan, and a community forum will be held Jan. 7 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Windham Veterans Center, 35 Veterans Memorial Drive.
Windham Deputy Fire Chief John Kooistra will teach hands-only CPR training, and there will be personal stories of substance misuse and recovery. Light refreshments will be provided by the Sebago Lake Rotary Club.
RSVP to Laura Morris at [email protected]
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Times Record Opinion
David Treadwell: A man for all histories
-
Nation & World
EU chief warns new Brexit delay might be necessary
-
Times Record Opinion
Land Trust: 2019: The Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust’s Year in Review
-
Local & State
Icy conditions causing multiple crashes, close part of Maine Turnpike
-
Times Record
Ice arena at Brunswick Landing still in works, temporary rink in Topsham to open next month