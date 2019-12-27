Happy trails

GNG ATV Trails are closed and will reopen for snowmobiling once there is adequate ground cover. Please respect the landowners and club members who maintain the trails. Go to Maine Snowmobile Association Website for up-to-date maps. Any questions can be directed to [email protected]

New Food Pantry hours

Anyone, regardless of residency, needing food is welcome to visit the Gray Community Food Pantry in the basement of the First Congregational Church of Gray, Parish House, 5 Brown St. Starting Jan. 3, the pantry will be open the first and third Fridays of every month. For emergency or direct food assistance inquiries, contact Donna Rand at 671-4458.

Happy New Year Breakfast

“The Awesome Sunday School Folks” at First Congregational Church of Gray will serve a full breakfast with all the fixings, from 9-9:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5. Everyone is welcome. The church is located at 11 Yarmouth Road.

Teen Drop In

Teen Drop In for fifth through ninth graders will be celebrate the new year from 7-9 p.m. Jan. 3. Students are invited to Newbegin to hang out with friends in the rec room, play games in the gym and participate in group activities and open gym. There will be pizza, snacks and drinks available for sale (cash or snack shack card only). Registration is not required for this program. The fee is $5 (exact change preferred) or you may use a punch from your Patriot Play Pass.

Town news

All municipal offices will be closed New Year’s Day.

There will be an all-day open house at the newly named Lavallee Public Works Garage, 123 Shaker Road, on Thursday, Jan. 9, which is Public Works Director Steve Lavallee last day on the job. All are welcome to stop in and say farewell and have a warm drink.

Dog licenses are due Dec. 31. Register now at the Town Hall or at graymaine.org.

