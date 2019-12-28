SEBAGO – At the age of 73, Theodore “Ted” Greene passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 23, 2019. He was born in Portland, Maine on June 15, 1946 son of Dwight B. Greene and Leona N. (Dyer) Greene. He grew up on the family farm at Mac’s Corner in Sebago, attending Sebago schools and graduating from Potter Academy at Mud City. He then went on to graduate from the University of Maine Orono School of Agriculture. He started 4-H at the age of nine and spent many years raising and showing his Corriedale sheep and Guernsey cattle at Cumberland and Fryeburg Fairs as well as Eastern States Exposition. While in 4-H he traveled to many conventions including National 4-H Club Congress in Chicago. Ted was a guest at the White House and was gifted a Blue Spruce tree from First Lady, Ladybird Johnson, that adorned the front lawn of the family farm up until 2018. While showing his Guernsey’s at Fryeburg Fair he met his future wife Loretta, who was also a 4-H’er, from South Paris. They were married on January 27, 1968 in Norway, Maine.After graduating from the University, he started working as herdsman at Gordonna Farm in Brandon, Vermont, later moving back to his home farm in Sebago. As a young teen Ted started his work life at Ben Hardy’s garage in East Sebago selling hand cut block ice and pumping gas. After returning from Vermont he worked for Ralston Purina Grain Company in Steep Falls, was an artificial insemination farm technician for several years, truck driver with George Anderson and Sons in Sebago, had his own firewood business, and drove school bus for the Sebago Elementary School and later was the school custodian. At the time of his death he was caretaker for the Coburn Family Estate on Winn Mountain in Sebago where he had been employed for nearly 20 years.In 1964 Ted and his father built their own sugar house on the family property in Sebago, where he and Loretta established Greene Maple Farm. As a fifth generation sugar maker, Ted strived to promote the art of making maple syrup and shared his knowledge with all who visited, as well as hosting thousands of school children over the years for educational field trips, hosting his last in March of 2019.In the early ’80s a Portland Press Herald reporter visiting Ted’s sugarhouse mistakenly wrote an article suggesting free pancakes were served to visitors on Sundays. The following Sunday as the yard filled with visitors, Loretta set to work hastily preparing pancakes for dozens of misinformed sweet tooth’s. At a Maine Maple Producers board meeting in Skowhegan shortly after, Ted tossed out the idea of a special “Maple Day” on a Sunday in March. After being bounced around the room for a bit, “Maine Maple Sunday” was born.As a lifelong visitor of Fryeburg Fair, Ted would visit the farm museum, with its vast collection of antique equipment sitting quietly in a far corner of the fair. He suggested to the museum curator that perhaps he could bring a display of maple equipment he had amassed and talk to folks about maple syrup. The fair readily agreed. The following year he again approached the fair with the idea that Loretta could cook on the wood cook stove in the display kitchen and serve samples. For over 35 years Ted and Loretta welcomed thousands of visitors who came back each year to see what was new.He traveled all of New England in search of unusual antique farm equipment that he could demonstrate at the Fryeburg Fair. One of his favorite stories was a trip to Vermont and loading the engine, he and Loretta stopped at a local ice cream shop. A relative of the engine’s owner saw it on Ted’s trailer and called the police. Due to a misunderstanding in the family, he was unaware the engine had been given to Ted and assumed it stolen. After multiple phone calls and a family meeting, Ted and Loretta were released from custody and allowed to return to Sebago with the engine. He was particularly proud to display that engine each year at Fryeburg Fair to power the massive Hildreth Brothers power axe.He belonged to many organizations throughout his life, including 57 years on the Sebago Fire Department serving as Assistant Chief and multiple positions in the Fire Company. He was also a member of the Sebago Rescue for many years, manned the red phone system and volunteered as a dispatcher from his home up until the 911 system came to town. He was a long time member of the Maine Maple Producers Association where he served as president, vice president, and secretary. He was a founding member of the Southern Maine Maple Producers Association. Ted served as a Selectman for the Town of Sebago as well as a Constable, and on various other town committees and other community organizations. He was considered a great orator who was often asked to speak on many occasions, most notably at the annual Town meeting and lending his voice for the film “Maine Maple Syrup, The Sweetest Gift of Nature”.Ted is survived by his wife, Loretta, daughter, Tara, her husband, Rob Wilson of North Baldwin; son, Alan, his wife, Valerie of Sebago; and son, Jason, his wife, Cathy, of Rock Springs, Wyoming. His grandchildren Zoe, her husband, Chris, Phillip, Keira, Kassie and her fiancé, Jake. Also his sister, JoAnne Greene Merritt.He was known as Paw to his grandkids as well as a very special friend, “little man” Levi.Ted was predeceased by his parents, Dwight and Leona Greene, his older brother, Robert Greene, and infant sister, Nancy.Celebration of life services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, December 29, at Sebago Town Hall, 408 Bridgton Road (Route 107), Sebago, Maine. As Ted would have wished, this will be a casual affair, any fire fighters attending, uniforms are welcome but not required. The burial will be Monday at the family’s convenience.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home website, www.mainefuneral.comIn lieu of flowers the family requests donation be made to the Potter Academy Scholarship Trust Fund to help further the education of descendants of Potter Academy graduates. Checks can be made payable to: Potter Academy Alumni Association and mailed c/o Sandra Libby,121 Dow Road,Standish, Maine 04024

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous