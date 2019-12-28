BUXTON – Lillian Louise Butler, 83, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, in Portland, Maine. She was born on December 2, 1936 in Portland, daughter of the late Lawrance Mansfield and the late Deborah (Wills) Mansfield. She graduated from the University of New England with an associate’s degree in Business. 18 years ago, Lillian retired from a long career at National Semiconductor in South Portland. Survivors include her daughters, Maria Moustrouphis, Sandra Berry, and Judy Dupuis; sister, Georgina Hersom; seven grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. To leave condolences or participate in Lillian’s online tribute please visit www.dolbyblaissegee.com

