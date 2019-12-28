Pearson, James “Jim” LewisB1937 – 2019BSCARBOROUGH – James “Jim” Lewis Pearson, 82, was taken from us on Dec. 15, 2019.

Jim was born in Biddeford on April 10, 1937; son of the late Phillip and Evelyn (Cowgill) Pearson, and was raised in Pine Point with his brothers. Harry and Dave.

Jim graduated in 1954 from Bessey High School in Scarborough with his future wife and high school sweetheart, Nancy E. Simpson (of Simpson’s Hamburgers). They married in 1959 and were due to celebrate 60 years this December 26th.

Jim worked several craftsman-type jobs from Marblehead Boatyard in Biddeford, to carpenter for local contractors after graduation. He also joined the Navy Reserves, and subsequently served on the same ship as his older brother Harry. Jim recognized his passion for teaching and enrolled at Gorham State Teachers College, now known as University of Southern Maine (Gorham), to study teaching, industrial arts and drafting. He proudly served as a “Special Officer” for the Scarborough Police Department in the summer months to help pay for college. Jim began teaching at Gorham High School in 1962 and retired in 1987 after 25 memorable years. A true pioneer, Jim often stayed after school to teach female students who expressed an interest in Industrial Arts (I.A.) despite the school not offering IA classes for females. His students would often stop by the farm to thank Jim for the positive impact he had on their lives, others would simply lay on their horns and yell out, “Hey Mr. P!” as they drove by.

Jim would travel to work from Pine Point to Gorham each day and pass “The Halfway House”, an old farmstead on Beech Ridge Road, which in its earlier days was a stage coach stop that was “halfway” between Saco, Westbrook and Gorham. He always admired the farm and, when it became available, he and Nancy purchased it. Together, they pulled square nails, straightened and saved them, cut off rotten wood, and repurposed good wood for new construction. In 1969, after two years of hard work, Jim, Nancy, and Mary, then four years old, made Beech Ridge Farm their home. Robert was born to them in 1974 and completed the family.

Jim and Nancy pursued many ventures, but as Jim approached retirement from teaching, the idea of raising Christmas trees took hold. It was a perfect fit. Jim loved donning his old red coat, slapping on some Old Spice and greeting the customers. Jim’s witty remarks, clever idioms, candid opinions, offers of encouragement, and his love of people were known and appreciated by all. He would often remind us “it’s hard to be humble when you’re perfect in every way”, a sheepish smirk on his face the whole time.

When equipment broke, he fixed it. If you asked for advice, he gave it. If you needed help, he dropped what he was doing and helped. If you needed an ear, he leant it. That is who Jim Pearson was; a farmer, a Mainah, a good neighbor, and a loving father and husband.

Jim was predeceased by his parents and brother David. He is survived by his devoted wife, Nancy (Simpson), his daughter Mary and her wife and step son, Tamara and Jacob Murray, his son Robert and wife Shannon (Precourt) and their children, Bryanne, Austin, Hunter, Logan and Shaylin. All of whom live on the family farm. He is also survived by his brother Harry and wife Betty.

There will be a celebration of life for Jim on January 5, 2020, from 1:00-4:00 p.m., in the Scarborough High School Auditorium. The doors open at 1:00 and the service starts promptly at 1:30. Anyone wishing to speak, please contact Robert Pearson at 207-289-7200 (please leave a voicemail or send a text).

In keeping with true Jim Pearson fashion, the family would like to extend the option for guests to attend however you see fit, from flannel & jeans to suite & tie.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, the family has established “The Pearson Family Memorial Fund”, a non-profit fund created to benefit students seeking to further their education in the trades, horticulture, forestry, or education fields. Donations can be made through Venmo (@BRFllc) or by traditional check. Please make checks payable to “The Pearson Family Memorial Fund” and mail to the farm at:

Beech Ridge Farm

c/o The Pearson Family Memorial Fund

193 Beech Ridge Rd

Scarborough, ME 04074

