GORHAM – Thomas Anthony Koroski, 68, a resident of Friendly Village in Gorham, Maine, died on December 20, 2019, with family by his side at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough after a courageous battle with Leukemia.

Tom, as he was called by his friends, was born in Brunswick, Maine on December 6, 1951. He was the youngest son of Bernard John and Blanche C. (Szekniej) Koroski.

Tom graduated from Lisbon High School in 1970 and Thomas College in 1974.

He worked several jobs in his life, including LaVerdiere’s Drug Stores, Tomra & Cumberland Farms, in addition to running his own bottle redemption business in Waterville, Maine for years.

Tom is survived by his partner, Georgie Garlitz of Gorham, Maine. He is also survived by three daughters: Rebekah Koroski and partner Dean Staffieri of Naples, Maine; Angela Koroski and partner Fulton Beal of Sidney, Maine; and Jamie Kelley of Gorham, Maine. He is also survived by five grandchildren, one great grandchild, and one older brother, Paul Koroski and wife Alice of Lisbon Falls, Maine in addition to aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life for family & friends will be held in Gorham on Saturday, January 4, 2020.

Arrangements are by Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral home and Cremation 13 Portland Road, Buxton ( Bar Mills ) Maine.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please make a donation to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, 11 Hunnewell Dr,

Scarborough, Maine

