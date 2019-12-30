RICHMOND – John Howard Bond Jr., 67, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at Togus Springs Hospice, VA Maine Healthcare Center following a four-month battle with Lung Cancer.

He leaves his wife of 44 years, Carole (LeBlanc) Bond; his sons, Eric and Jason Bond, daughters-in-law, Vanessa (Jacques) Bond and Stacy (Roe) Bond; three grandchildren, Ella, Jack and Noah Bond; his older sister, Bonnie (Bond) Wolf, his younger brother, William “Bill” Bond; many other family and close friends; as well as his loving puppies, Gigi and Quincy.

John is predeceased by his parents; and son, Daniel Bond.

Born and raised in Williamstown, Pa., the son of John Howard Bond Sr. and Evelyn (Zerby) Bond. He spent his youth in the mountains of Pennsylvania hunting and fishing.

At the age of 17 he joined the United States Navy to serve in the Vietnam War. He met his wife, Carole LeBlanc, while serving in Nova Scotia as a United States Navy deep-sea diver in 1974. They were married in 1975 and had three beautiful sons, Eric, Jason and Daniel. He served on active duty for over 30 years attaining the rank of chief warrant officer four serving as a Navy builder, deep sea diver and civil engineering officer.

Upon retiring from the Navy, he continued to serve his country as a regional safety officer for Homeland Security. He retired in March 2019.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, boating, snowmobiling and enjoying the beauty of the outdoors with his wife, children and grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday December 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue. A memorial service with full military honors will be held on Monday December 30, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta. A celebration of John’s life will immediately follow at the American Legion, 46 Griffin Street, Gardiner, ME 04345.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com



L;Funeral Familiy First

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous