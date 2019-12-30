WINDHAM – Waltraud P. Cummings, 80, passed peacefully at her home, with family members by her side. She was born on February 23, 1939 in Fulda, Germany, the daughter of Otto and Alwine Danne.

Waltraud came from a very large family of fourteen and took very good care of many of her brothers and sisters. She met and married her husband of 61 years, Duane A. Cummings on February 15, 1958 while stationed in Germany with the United States Army. They returned to the United States Army post in Fort Hood, TX in 1959. Eventually, they settled in Westbrook, Maine near Duane’s parents and raised their three children. The children and their families still live close, Caron Caiazzo of Westbrook and husband Stephen, Keith Cummings of Windham and wife Katherine, Faye LaCasse of Westbrook and husband James.

Trudy loved being Nana to her grandchildren, Amanda Berube Colosey and husband Greg, Michael Caiazzo, Megan Cummings Chambers, Brandon Bailey and Michelle Caiazzo Butts and husband Derek. She loved spending time as GG with her great-grandchildren Adam Chambers, Noah Berube and Jace Butts as they brought her so much joy.

Trudy enjoyed her German heritage and went to many German-American club dances with her husband and family. On the first of each New Year, she would make sauerkraut and knockwurst. She enjoyed playing bingo, knitting and golfing. Every year before heading to Florida for the winter, she would bake each family Christmas cookies, date bars and banana bread. She would sometimes say the bread was banana bread and then wink, you knew then that you were actually receiving zucchini bread. She loved to cook holiday dinners for the whole family. She was a very private person. She loved to slip her grandchildren money when no one was looking (so she thought), but they would keep it their secret.

Trudy worked for years at Fairchild Semiconductor. After her retirement, she and Duane started to travel south for the winters in their motor home. Eventually, they purchased a park home and for the past 24 years have been traveling back and forth in their minivan.

The family is honoring her request for no viewing or services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Trudy’s name may be made to Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital, Make-A-Wish Foundation or Hospice of Scarborough.

