SACO – Richard D. Rowlands, 78, of Shadagee Road, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. He was born in Manchester, N.H., July 20, 1941 the son of William and F. Ethel Rowlands.

Richard graduated from Old Orchard Beach High School in 1959, Bates College in 1963, a master’s degree from Andover Newton Theological School and then to Western Michigan University.

He served as a UCC Minister in East Providence, R.I., Auburn, Mass., and Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Richard enjoyed working in the pulpit and with the youth.

He also enjoyed playing the piano, organ, reading about history, the ocean and the early stage of computers.

He and his wife lived at Little Ossipee lake prior to moving to Saco in 2011.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years Elisabeth Rowlands of Saco, a sister, Meryl Sclater and husband, Neal of Sarasota, Fla., and a nephew David Sclater and wife Deborah, and 2 nieces Lorelle Harrigan and husband Sean and Audrey Slater.

A family service will be scheduled in May 2020.

Arrangements are by Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home and Cremation 365 Main St, Saco, Maine 04072

For those wishing to make memorial contributions in his memory please consider Hospice of Southern Maine

180 US Route One

Scarborough, Maine 04074 or to the Pension Boards

United Church of Christ Christmas Fund

75 Remittance Drive

Suite 1637

Chicago, Il 60675-1637

