SACO – Georgia Caras, 89, of Saco, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at home.

She was born in Lewiston on November 18, 1930, a daughter of Louis and Eva (Gianourakos) Moskovis. Georgia graduated from Lewiston High School, class of 1948, and was a member of the National Honor Society.

After high school, Georgia was a manager of a fabric and knitting store for several years.

She married her husband Michael on December 3, 1951 and was employed by Fairchild Semiconductor for eight years.

Georgia had great faith. She was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church and had an active role in the St. Fotini Ladies Society.

She had a great love of family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She cherished the time they spent together and the family has made many special memories that they will hold on to and remember for many generations to come.

She was predeceased by her husband Michael in 2010, and by one brother Peter Moskovis.

She is survived by her son George Caras and his wife Deborah, two grandchildren Matthew and Stephanie and three great grandchildren Benjamin, Haley and Alexander. She is also survived by one sister Dorothy Moskovis and nieces Angela and Alycia and nephew Jon.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m., with a viewing from 9:30-10:00 a.m., on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Saco. Burial will follow in St. Demetrios Cemetery in Biddeford. To view Georgia’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox,

186 Bradley Street,

Saco, ME 04072

