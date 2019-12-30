BUXTON – Louise Nason, 88, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Buxton on Friday, December 27, 2019.

Louise Nason was born on August 18, 1931, to Frank and Lucy Poulin (Merrill) in Biddeford. She grew up in Saco attending local schools and graduated from Thornton Academy in 1949. She spent her summers working as a chambermaid at the Cascades on Route 1 in Saco and during high school began working at the Saco & Biddeford Savings Bank on Main Street in Saco, a job she would speak fondly of for the rest of her life.

After graduation, she married one of her brother’s best friends, Donald Nason, and they moved into an apartment in Biddeford. In 1953, Louise gave up her job at the bank when the first of their five children, Judith Ann, was born, followed by Brian David, in 1955, Pamela Susan, in 1957, Donald Everett Jr., in 1959, and Scott Timothy in 1966. In 1963, after spending what Louise deemed a “miserable 18 months” in Gray, the family moved back to Dayton, where she would live for the next 50 years. She returned to the work force in 1972 as a secretary for the Dayton Consolidated School and remained there for over 25 years, enjoying the demands of the job and putting to use her amazing organizational skills. She loved working with a wide range of teachers and students over the years and loved having a purpose in life.

Louise enjoyed putting those same skills to work in her church, where she served as treasurer, AWANA leader, Sunday school teacher and many other roles. She was most comfortable working behind the scenes and hated to have any attention focused on her. Through personal example she taught her children the importance of family, forgiveness, hard work and honesty. She was never happier than when her children, grandchildren, and later great-grandchildren came to visit.

Louise was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Lucy Poulin (Merrill); husband, Donald E. Nason; sister, Joan (Poulin) Ackley and son, Brian David Nason.

She is survived by her children: Judith Starnes of Saco; Pamela (Nason) Daniels and husband Dennis, of Buxton; sons, Donald E. Nason, Jr, and his wife Sharon, of Biddeford, and Scott T. Nason and his wife, Kristin of Saco, along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., in Saco. Online condolence messages can be submitted http://www.dcpate.com

A celebration of life will be held Friday, January 3, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at Dennett, Craig and Pate. Pastor J. Trent Boyd will officiate. Burial will be held at the Goodwin’s Mills Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House / Hospice of

Southern Maine,

180 US Rt. 1,

Scarborough, Maine 04074.

