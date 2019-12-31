KENNEBUNK – William Augustine Carroll, 86, of Kennebunk, died Dec. 23, 2019. Bill is lovingly remembered by his wife, Joan; their son, Joseph M. Carroll of Kennebunk; three grandchildren, Timothy Chard, Grace Chard and Madelyne Cummings; his brother, James H. Carroll, his sister, Margaret (Carroll) Spadaccini, his sister, Alice M. (Carroll) Haran and her husband, Kevin Haran; and many nieces and nephews and many dear friends.

Friends and family may visit on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Holy Spirit Parish, St. Martha’s Church, 30 Portland Road, Kennebunk, Maine. Private interment at Hope Cemetery. www.bibberfuneral.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous