GORHAM – Alden “Tiny” A. Whitney of Gorham, Maine passed away Dec. 27, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s at Sedgewood Commons Memory Care Facility in Falmouth, his loving family was by his side. He was born in Westbrook, the son of the late Charles L. Whitney of Vermont and the late Mary E. Paige of Portland.

He worked as an assistant baker for over 40 years at the Maine Medical Center until his retirement. Tiny, as he liked to be called, will be remembered for his love of being with family and friends, his love for camping, watching Nascar, going to the Moose Lodge and the Legion in Scarborough.

Alden is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Brenda (Libby) Whitney, daughter, Terri (Whitney) Leach and son-in-law, Todd, of South Berwick, daughter, Kelly Whitney and boyfriend, Andrew Dvilinsky of Portland and son, Tim Whitney of Portland. A sister, Rose and husband, Roland Plourde of Saco and brother, Lewis Bryant of Vermont. Grandson, Colby Leach of South Berwick. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A special thanks to the staff at Sedgewood Commons for all the wonderful care and love given to Tiny during his stay there. Also to Compassus for their care and love. To family and friends for your love and support through this difficult journey.

Visiting hours will be from 1-3 p.m., Friday, January 3, followed by a service at 3 p.m., at the Gorham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 76 State Street, Gorham, Maine, on Friday. Burial will be held at a later date. To express condolences or to participate in Alden’s online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

In lieu of flowers you can make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association

383 U.S. Route 1 #2C

Scarborough, ME 04074

