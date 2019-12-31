BRUNSWICK – Sharon Schoppe Wing, 76, died on Dec. 18, 2019, at the Barron Center in Portland. Sharon was born on May 18, 1943, in Belfast, Maine. Her parents were Robert P. Schoppe and Mary Belle Flynn Schoppe. She grew up in Auburn, graduated from Edward Little High School in 1961, and attended Westbrook College. Sharon was Miss Lewiston-Auburn in 1961.

Her cause of death was complications from Alzheimer’s Disease. In keeping with her wishes, an anatomical donation was made to the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine in Biddeford, Maine.

Sharon was an excellent cook. She loved to bake and decorate exquisite cakes for family birthdays. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed quilting, including the endless search for just the right fabrics for her current project. Fabric searches extended from Maine to New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Indiana, Ohio, and Colorado. Most of all, she loved babies and wanted to hold every baby she ever saw. She and her family lived in Orono, Maine; Fort Collins, Colo.; Ithaca, N.Y.; Cobleskill, N.Y.; and returned in retirement to Freeport and Brunswick, Maine.

She was predeceased by her parents and her daughter, Krista Elaine Wing. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Kenneth E. Wing of Brunswick; her sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Dr. Earl Holdsworth of Oquossoc, Maine; her son, Tim Trafton and his wife, Kim, of Bozeman, Montana; her daughter, Debbie Stafford and her husband Ryan of Clarendon Hills, Illinois and North Hampton, New Hampshire; grandchildren Boone and Eloise Trafton; grandchildren Isabella and Grace Stafford; and several nieces and nephews.

Special appreciation is extended to Brunswick Area Respite Care, where Sharon participated in its adult day program for two years; Cape Memory Care in Cape Elizabeth, where Sharon resided for three years; the Barron Center in Portland, where she resided for three years, and Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care, whose staff visited her frequently during her final days. Sharon’s family members describe the staff at all these facilities as angels, a tribute they richly deserve.

There will be no calling hours and no funeral service. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

Although Sharon loved flowers, she requested that those who wish to do so make a memorial donation to the Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine, P. 0. Box 479 Lewiston, ME 04243-0479 or Brunswick Area

Respite Care,

41-4 Greenwood Road

Brunswick, ME 04011

