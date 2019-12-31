GRAY – Sandra Lee Ross, 75, passed away Dec. 29, 2019, after a long courageous battle surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Brunswick, and lived there until the age of 17 and move to Gray and lived with Bob and Barbara Pollard awhile. She met and married Paul G. Ross Sr. and had three children; Paul G. Ross Jr., Gregory Ross, and Paulla Ross. She loved the outdoors and going to camp Dina and Dennis but was in her glory when she got to bring the grand kids!She worked several jobs from Professional seamstressing, from Fairchilds, to metal crafting at Heritage Metal to supervisor at Nichols Fluid Power. But her most gratifying job was taking care of her clients with Maine Mental Health Services.She was predeceased her grandchild, Danielle. Survived by her brothers and sisters: Johnne Smith, Ricky Smith, Linda Martin, David Smith, Steven Smith, Bobby Smith and grandchildren, Josh, Michael, Chris, Mattheau, Tyler, Nichole, Gabriel and four great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.At Sandra’s request, there are no services.Memorial donations can go to the Center forGrieving Children,555 Forest Avenue,Portland, Maine 04101

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous