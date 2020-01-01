NEW HIRES

Birchwood Interiors in Carrabassett Valley has named Brady-Anne Cushing as its new principal and general manager. Cushing began her career at Birchwood Interiors in 1996 as the company’s first full-time interior designer, then relocated to southern Maine to continue building her expertise in interior design. Cushing attended the Maine College of Art, studying fine art with a focus in design, before attending Mount Washington College for interior design.

PROMOTIONS

The U.S. Postal Service recently appointed Regina Bugbee to the position of District Manager of the Northern New England District. This position oversees all postal service processing, retail and delivery operations in the states of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. Bugbee began her career 29 years ago as a mail processing clerk in Portland, eventually becoming the Postmaster of Westbrook and Officer In Charge of Gorham, Biddeford and Portland. She served at the district level as Manager of Post Office Operations, Manager of Operations Support, Manager of Finance, acting Manager of Marketing and Manager of Human Resources.

GENERAL NEWS

George R. Roberts Co., along with The Step Guys division, both located in Alfred, announced that the company has transitioned to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan. Founded by George Roberts in 1962, the business began with precast residential septic tanks and grew over the following decades to a range of concrete products, including manholes, commercial septic tanks, catch basins, and more.

