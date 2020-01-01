Back in the day, I remember the Nixon impeachment scenario, when people proclaimed his innocence and touted what a great guy he was. It was an argument against Nixon that I, at 23 years old, lost many times. People were too enamored of his perceived accomplishments to recognize any frailty.

In almost a déjà vu moment, we are again facing an impeachment of a president considered by some to be above the law, not to be held accountable for infractions that he deems “minor.” I remember Richard Nixon’s demeanor and behavior. He did not earn the nickname “Tricky Dick” for being a party host and jokester. He was more Machiavelli and less humorist.

Trump’s conduct and behavior make Nixon look saintly. His allegiance to Russia and Vladimir Putin is something far beyond Nixon’s transgressions. It is as if Putin and company have powerful leverage over the most powerful leader in the world. Something is seriously rotten in the Trumpian “state” of Moscow.

Having witnessed the population’s dismay at Nixon’s impeachment and the aftermath, one wonders what will happen to the senators who stand ready to acquit Trump. Is their acquittal an acquiescence to Trump’s behavior and a willingness to have five more years of Trump leading us down a dark rabbit hole?

Nixon, while similarly guilty of malfeasance, resigned. A Trump acquittal may mean that is time to buckle our seat belts and prepare to bow to King Donald. Personally, I am not a fan of bowing.

David Hyde

Pownal

