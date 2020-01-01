I just finished reading an article in The New York Times on the alarming number of small and mid-size town newspapers across the country that are folding these days, including testimonies from local residents lamenting their absence: “Our Community Does Not Know Itself’” (Dec. 21.)

And I’m thinkin’ that rather than dwelling on the Press Herald’s shortcomings (few and far between as they might be) Portlanders (and I) should be thankful that it’s here at all, hangin’ in (better short comings, I say, than long gone).

Paul Lichter

Portland

