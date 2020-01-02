BRUNSWICK – James “Jim” Robertson, 90, of Brunswick passed away at his home at Coastal Landing on Dec. 28, 2019. He is now in heaven with his beloved wife Ann, who died just two weeks earlier. Jim was born June 28, 1929, son of Velma and James Robertson, in Brewer.

He was one of nine brothers and sisters. He moved to Cutler in 1942 and then to Freeport and South Freeport in 1945. He graduated from Freeport High School in 1949. Jim was in the Army for two years from 1951-1953. He was in an artillery battalion stationed at Fort Barry, Calif., during the Korean War. After the service he enrolled at Wentworth Technical Institute in Boston and studied to become a Refrigeration and Air Conditioning technician.

He married Ann Macomber on Oct. 10, 1954 who he dated in high school. They celebrated 65 years of marriage this past October. He and his wife were living in separate locations the last 3 ½ years due to her illness, and needing skilled care. Ann at Horizons in Brunswick, and Jim at Coastal Landing Retirement Community. He was so faithful and visited his wife every single day unless there was a blizzard! He missed her so much after her death two weeks ago.

Jim lived for several years in Woburn and Burlington, Mass., working for Barrett Refrigeration until 1967, when they moved back to Maine. He lived in Cumberland for 25 years before building their “home by the ocean” at Flying Point in Freeport. In Maine he worked for AF Briggs Refrigeration, Scribner and Iverson and Pelreco before retiring in 1994. Jim was a great guy and made many friends with co-workers and customers who would request him for their service calls. He had a dry wit, would help out anyone in need and loved having his family around.

He loved being on the ocean at his home at Flying Point and could be found boating, digging clams, or reading in his hammock. He loved working in the yard, stacking wood, and helping Ann with her flower gardens. Jim was a member of the West Falmouth Baptist Church for over 50 years, serving as a deacon and on various committees.

Jim was predeceased by his wife Ann; his brothers, Galen, Leslie, Paul, and sister, Virginia.

He is survived by his daughter, Linda (Robertson) Googins and husband Jim, son, Steven and wife Kelley; grandchildren, Sarah (Googins) Durfee and husband Shaun, Kevin Googins and wife Christine, Matthew Robertson, Melissa Robertson, and grandstepchildren, Kelsey McDonnell and husband Matt, Marissa Pelletier, Dana Pelletier and Victoria Pelletier; great-grandchildren, who referred to him as “Bumpa”, Owen Durfee, Delaney Googins, Gabriel Wright, and Coby McDonnell.

Jim is also survived by his brothers Arthur, (wife Anne), Lawrence, and sisters, Janet Pinkham and Janice Howland (husband Don); sister-in-law, Jeannine Hunter (husband Jim). He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

The family invites you to a time of visitation on Friday Jan. 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane Yarmouth. A funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday Jan. 4, 11 a.m. at West Falmouth Baptist Church, 18 Mountain Rd., Falmouth. You may offer your condolences or share your memories of Jim at www.lindquistfuneralhome.com

The family would like to thank the Coastal Landing staff for their love and great care of Jim the past four years.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the

West Falmouth Baptist

Church Memorial Fund

18 Mountain Rd.

Falmouth, ME 04105



L;Funeral Lindquist

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous