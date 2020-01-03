I hope everyone made it safely through the holidays and that the New Year holds promise of good things for all our readers. It seems we are now in a bit of a lull while recovering from the festivities, but there are a few things to enjoy in town.

Ice rink open

The Bridgton town ice rink next to the old town hall at 26 North High St. is now open for public skating. Bridgton Rec also has skates to lend out and there is no charge for using the rink, although donations are always appreciated. For more information and to learn about other Rec Department offerings, contact Director Gary Colello at 647-1126 or [email protected]

Hot shot competition

The Knights of Columbus Bridgton/Fryeburg Council is sponsoring a basketball free throw competition for boys and girls ages 9-14 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, in the Lake Region High School gym. Kids are encouraged to come test their talents shooting baskets from “hot spots” marked on one end of the court. Participants can register on the day of the event and they must provide proof of age. Please contact Bridgton Rec Director Gary Colello at 647-1126 or [email protected] for more information.

First Monday Pondicherry walks

Loon Echo Land Trust is beginning a series of monthly walks through Pondicherry Park from 12:30-1:30 p.m. starting on Monday, Jan. 6. There will be no specific agenda and the route will be decided based on the interests and abilities of participants. Loon Echo hopes this will become a regular event on the first Monday of the month through 2020. All LELT outdoor events are subject to changes due to weather conditions. Check lelt.org or the Loon Echo Facebook page for updates. For more information call 647-4352.

Library activities

The Bridgton Public Library will be offering interactive kids and teen display boards as well as library scavenger hunts during the month of January. A SoulCollage workshop is also scheduled for 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. For more information and to register call 647-2472.

Recovery coach training

If you are in recovery and want to help others navigate their recovery path, consider becoming a recovery coach. Join the four-day recovery coach training at the Lakes Region Recovery Center, 25 Hospital Drive, on the Bridgton Hospital campus, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 17, 18, 24 and 25 (lunch will be provided). Arrive at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 17, the first day of training. For more information, contact [email protected] or [email protected]

