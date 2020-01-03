Cribbage night

Penny Hilton’s dad taught her how to play cribbage years ago and now she and her husband David play the game frequently. Hilton said that cribbage is a New England thing. It was invented in England by Sir John Suckling, and the British brought the game to this country when they settled in America, especially in New England.

She has been developing an idea for several years to organize a cribbage night because she and her husband would like to broaden their competition beyond just the two of them all of the time. They welcome the chance to play against other aficionados and believe that this attitude is shared by others. Moreover, her motivation was to create an activity that brings townspeople of diversified interests together to connect and have a good time.

In determining a venue, she pitched the idea to New Gloucester Public Library’s Head Librarian Suzan Hawkins, who enthusiastically endorsed the idea and connected it to Maine’s bicentennial celebration. After all, cribbage is very popular in this state.

The overall format is unknown at this point.

“Initially it’s going to be an adult cribbage night and then we’ll see who turns up and what they want to make of it,” Penny Hilton said. “It could be a cribbage night that happens monthly or it could turn into a more competitive format. It’s just an initial thing. It can morph however the majority of people who show up want it to go.”

Participants can show up individually, in pairs or more. There can be games of two, three or four. Beginners are welcome and can be matched up with experienced players. The Community Room and possibly other areas of the library may be used, depending on turnout.

The inaugural Cribbage Night will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9. All New Gloucester adults are welcome to join in the fun at the public library located at 379 Intervale Road. It is recommended, but not required, to bring a cribbage board. New, unopened decks of cards will be available for use or bring your own cards. The event is free. For more information contact Penny Hilton at 926-4004 or [email protected]

Winter sports for veterans

A veterans’ adaptive cross country skiing/snowshoeing program at Pineland Farms will be held from 9 a.m. to noon every Wednesday now through March, weather and snow conditions permitting. It is free to all veterans with physical disabilities, traumatic brain injury and post traumatic stress. No experience is necessary. A volunteer clinic will be offered on Sunday, Jan. 5, at Pineland Farms for all volunteers. Ski instruction and equipment for skiing and snowshoeing are provided free of charge. All veterans who are interested in volunteering are welcome. Please contact Kristina Sabasteanski (contact info below) for more information regarding volunteer training.

There is also a four-day Nordic/Biathlon Camp free to any veteran with a disability Feb. 26 to March 2. Experienced skiers (especially veterans) are needed and encouraged to volunteer for this event.

Pineland Farms’ Veterans Adaptive Sports and Training (VAST) weekly program is headquartered at the Outdoor Center. Learn a new activity or practice your skills with Sabasteanski, an Army veteran, two-time Olympic biathlete and occupational therapist. Interested veterans are asked to RSVP by Sunday of each week to [email protected] or 310-8694. For more information, check out their Facebook page at facebook.com/VeteransAdaptiveSportsTraining.

Patti Mikkelsen can be contacted at [email protected]

