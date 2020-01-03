KENNEBUNK — The company that plans to build a 12-unit memory care facility on the 14-acre former Kennebunk Rest Area on York Street has requested and received a 180-day extension to their agreement with the town so an environmental assessment can be carried out.

Director of Community Development Christopher Osterrieder updated the Select Board on the status of the project at a recent meeting.

While there have been prior projects planned for the town-owned site, which was once a rest area and at some point, a dumping ground for snow, none have come to fruition.

More recently, the town of Kennebunk issued a request for proposals in September 2018 and ultimately opted to enter into a purchase and sales agreement with Beach Glass Management, LLC for the redevelopment of the property, said Osterrieder. The company bid $150,000 for the property.

Following an initial environmental assessment, there’s been a pause, Osterrieder said in an email, in effect slowing the municipal permitting process while pursuing a second state environmental assessment, called a Phase II.

The company conducted a site walk on Nov. 9, but have not progressed through the permitting process, given some of the environmental components identified in the first environmental assessment, Osterrieder said.

“The developer remains very interested,” Osterrieder told the Select Board. Referring to the environmental issues, he said, “they know there are wetlands and vernal pools.”

Select Board member Ed Karytko, recalling previous unsuccessful attempts at development of the property, pointed out “we could be back at square one again.”

“One hundred and eighty days is fine,” said Select Board member William Ward. “With the last (developers) there were a lot of delays. These people seem to be moving right along.”

“We know is it a challenging piece of property,” Osterrieder said.

The 180-day extension expires in May.

“I think its a great project, I really do,” said Karytko.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: