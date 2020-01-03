SCARBOROUGH – Louise E. Cote, 89, of Scarborough passed away peacefully at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. She was born on June 24, 1930, in Portland, ME, the daughter of Arthur H. and Edna L. (Chandler) Scott. Louise worked as a CNA at Pine Point Nursing Home, working full time and enjoying the residents there until the age of 82. She loved spending time with the most important people in her life, her family. She had a kind heart, a sweet disposition, and incredible strength. She was predeceased by her sisters, Audrey Short and Anna Pelletier, and a daughter, Tammey Cote. She is survived by her daughter, Loriann Hill of Scarborough; two grandchildren, Jason and Ariel Cote of Saco, and Sean and Jennifer Hill of Biddeford; four great grandchildren, Gage Hill, Connor Small, William Cote, and Shyanne Hill; and a sister, Shirley Caiazzo of Westbrook. A Celebration of Louise’s Life will be announced at a later date.Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.HobbsFuneralHome.comArrangements are under the care and direction of Hobbs Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Louise’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter,383 US Route One Suite 2CScarborough, ME 04074

