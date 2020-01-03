HOLLIS – Barbara “Ma” Tracy, 91, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Springbrook Nursing Home in Westbrook. A lifelong Mainer, “Ma” was born on Sept. 20, 1928, in Portland, the daughter of James and Margaret Naughton Foley and she attended Portland schools.She raised six children through many hard times. Her strong inner stamina ensured she could persevere through any difficult situation.“Ma” could always light up a room with her sense of humor and smile. Barbara was a very caring woman and always put others before herself.“Ma” was a hard worker and worked many jobs. For many years, she transported patients to and from medical appointments through York County Community Action.Barbara also spent some time as a custodian at the University of Southern Maine. She enjoyed cooking, especially baking cakes, watching movies, going to Bingo with her sister Mary, and spending time with her “Little Star” Kaylei, her granddaughter.Barbara is survived by her six children – Patricia Wright of Hollis, Susan Myers of Buxton and her husband, Craig, Leonard Tracy of Portland, Stephen Tracy of Westbrook, Robert Tracy and Carol of Gorham, and Tracy of Portland.She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.Friends and relatives may call from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home at 13 Portland Road, Buxton, (Bar Mills) Maine. Spring burial will be at South Buxton Cemetery, Woodman Section.For those wishing to post condolences please go to http://www.dcpate.com.For those wishing to make memorial contributions in her memory please consider the Alzheimer Association Maine Chapter383 US Route 1Scarborough, ME 04074

