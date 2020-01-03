SEBAGO – “Mike” Ralph E. Foley, 74, husband of Rebecca (Brackett) Foley, passed away on Dec. 31, 2019, in Portland. The full obituary is available at the funeral home website, www.mainefuneral.com. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday evening Jan. 7, from 5-7 PM at the Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home, 71 Maple St., Cornish. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home on Wednesday Jan. 8, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the: Maine Children’s Cancer Program,100 Campus Drive, #107,Scarborough, Maine 04074.

