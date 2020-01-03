BRUNSWICK – Dr. Conrad R. Wurtz, 93, died on Dec. 31, 2019 at home surrounded by family. He was born in Chicago, Ill. on March 26, 1926 to Henry G. and Elsie 1. Wurtz.

Attending the University ofIowa, he graduated with a B.A. in psychology in 1948 and M. A. in special education in 1950.

Conrad married Betty Lou Cashner of New Castle Ind. on August 29, 1948. He entered the graduate school program at the University of Minnesota, majoring in developmental psychology in the department of Child Development, minoring in educational psychology in the College of Education, completing the Ph.D. in August, 1956.

Dr. Wurtz was employed as a psychological coordinator at The Devereux Schools in Devon, Pa. from 1954 to 1956, the family living in Paoli and Exton, Pa. He then became a school psychologist in Cedar Rapids Public Schools from 1956 to 1958, director of special education in Rochester, Minn. from 1958 to 1964, then professor of psychology and education at University of Omaha, and professor of psychology at University of Nebraska Medical School’s Developmental Disability Clinic from 1964 to 1967. From 1967 to 1972 he initiated the Department of Mental Retardation for the State of Iowa, the family living in Des Moines, then came to Maine as the Superintendent of Pineland Center for the Developmentally Disabled from 1972 to 1975, then entered private practice of psychology in Auburn and Brunswick, continuing for almost 30 satisfying and successful years until his retirement in 2004.

Conrad was involved in the Unitarian Universalist Church committees, working for Justice, and Green Sanctuary. He was an avid camper and kayaker, following the Island Trails of Maine, and square dancer for over 50 years.

The couple have lived on a 200 year old farmstead in New Gloucester, Maine for 35 years, where he became a novice gardener after retirement and then moved to Brunswick in 2013. They have been Unitarian-Universalist Church members since 1950.

He is predeceased by his parents, Henry and Elsie and his sister, Marianne. Conrad is survived by his wife, Betty, of 71 years of fulfilling marriage; five children and their families, Dr. Patricia Chanterelle, D. C. in Yarmouth, Richard in Blockhouse, Nova Scotia, Douglas in Akron, Ohio, Gary in Seattle, Wash., and Stewart in Seattle, Wash.; nine grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

The memorial will be on Saturday, Jan. 4,at 3 p.m. At the Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick.

Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

In lieu of flowers please send donations to:

UUSC, APSC, ACLU

