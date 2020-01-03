BRUNSWICK – Richard “Dick” Murphy, 88, passed away Dec. 23, 2019 at Midcoast Hospital in Brunswick. Born Dec. 14,1931, he was the son of Lawrence and Lucille Hanson Murphy. Dick grew up in Augusta and graduated from Cony High School, class of 1950 and General Motors Institute, Flint, Mich.

Dick and his wife, Margaret, lived for many years in Yarmouth before moving full time to Phippsburg in 1994.

For many years Dick was associated with Granite Paving in Topsham.

Dick had many interests in his life. He built a cabin at Sugarloaf in the early ’60’s and skied at Sugarlof Mountain until he was 85. He earned his private pilot’s license and flew over most of the State of Maine and even to Florida. He was a current member of the Shadagee Falls Sports Club in Eustis. After joining in the mid-90’s. Dick made many good friends at the “fish camp”.

Dick was an avid “boater” all his life and owned numerous sail boats and power boats over the years. Many fun weekends were spent on the Maine coast.

He was predeceased by his parents and a brother-in-law, Norm Gray. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Margaret, his sister Janice Gray and brother-in-law Richard (Sandra) Berry.

His wife would like to thank the staff at Maine Cancer Center in Topsham and the staff at Midcoast Infusion Center for their compassion.

Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

