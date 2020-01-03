BANGOR & LUCERNE-IN-MAINE – Jeffrey Alan Cammack, was born April, 25, 1957, in the city of Bangor to Ralph E. Cammack and Laurie T. (Paul) Cammack. At age 62, Jeff went home to our loving, heavenly father on Dec. 28, 2019. Jeff was a BHS 1975 graduate. He joined the swim team and the football team. He, with his childhood friend, E.K. and the Bangor high school football team left many wonderful memories. Jeff joined the forestry program at the University of Maine in Orono after graduating high school. In the summer of 1977, he met Carmen at the Bounty in Bangor. In the month of April 1978, they were married. In their apartment on Maple St. in Bangor, their first daughter, Jessica Joy, was brought home. In their first home on Grove St. Court, April Lynn, their second daughter was brought home. In 1993, they moved to their dream home on Phillips Lake in Lucerne-In-Maine, which Jeff and many beloved friends, family, and fire fighters helped them to build. Family is everything to Jeff. The Ralph Cammack family was amazing. I first met them when they lived on Frazier Street on a Friday night. There was a pepperoni and mushroom pizza on the coffee table with a green salt shaker in the box the salt shaker now sits on our breakfast nook table. If you messed with one of them on Frazier Street, you messed with them all. They were all aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents that lived on that street. Family. That is why family has been so important to Jeff. Joining the fire department was natural for Jeff. Another family. Jeff leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Carmen, his daughter, Jessica and husband, Matthew DeGrasse, daughter, April Cammack and three beloved grandchildren, Alexis, Jack, and Mya; brother, Joey, his sister, Julie, his “boy”, Ralph and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.A celebration of Jeff’s life will be held 11 a.m., Friday Jan. 3, 2020 at Anah Shriners, 1404 Broadway, Bangor, Maine, 04401. The family invites relatives and friends to share conversation and refreshments, there immediately following the service.Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com.Those wishing to remember Jeff in a special way may contribute in his memory to Eastern Maine Community College, Fire Science Scholarship,354 Hogan RoadBangor, ME 04401

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous