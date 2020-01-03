SOUTH PORTLAND – Sylvia C. “Tootie” Cloutier passed away on her 83rd birthday, on Dec. 30, 2019.

Visiting Hours celebrating Sylvia’s life will be held from 3-6 p.m., on Friday, January 3 at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the Funeral Home on Saturday, January 4 at 8:15 a.m.,followed by a 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Sylvia’s complete obituary, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

