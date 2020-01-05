PORTLAND – Ellen Joyce McDonough, 93, passed away at home on Jan. 1, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Born on July 9, 1926, to Merrit and Thelma Stinson, Joyce graduated from Clinton High School and Maine General Hospital School of Nursing. She worked for many years as an R.N. at the Maine Medical Center, retiring in 1983.

Joyce was kind and generous, a lover of animals, an avid reader, and a committed bargain shopper. She lived through three wars, out lived two husbands, and was a force to be reckoned with.

She is predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Thomas L McDonough; brother, David Stinson; and husband, Patrick Proulx.

She is survived by three daughters, Kathryn Higgins, Cheryl Jordan, and Joan Tripp and her husband Craig; eight grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters. Also survived by sisters-in-law; Frances McGovern, Margaret LaLone, and Catherine Hutton; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Northern Light Home Care and Hospice for the kind and compassionate care provided over the past five months, especially RN Addy and CNA Cheryl.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave, Portland. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. To view Joyce’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Those who wish may make contributions in Joyce’s memory to:

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland

217 Landing Rd.

Westbrook, ME 04092

