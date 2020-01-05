BIDDEFORD – Jeanne (Labbe) Croteau died in Florissant, Mo., at the home of her daughter, Janet Friedman, on Dec. 30, 2019, at 97. She was born on May 8, 1922, to Francois Labbe and Alice (Houle) Labbe in Biddeford, the youngest of 15 children.

Jeanne spent her early life helping on the family farm until she married Aime C. Trottier in 1942. Together they raised nine children, first in Saco and then on Taylor Street in Biddeford until Aime’s death in 1968. Her life was devoted to her family; she was renowned for her excellent culinary skills and for organizing family gatherings which included her large extended family where French was spoken as prominently as English.

As the children got older, Jeanne worked outside the home doing assembly work at Fairchild Semiconductor and Corning Components. In 1969, she married Raymond M. Croteau, who became an integral part of the large household. Following their retirement, they retired to Alfred.

In addition to her parents and siblings, she was predeceased by her first husband, Aime C. Trottier, second husband, Raymond M. Croteau; and grandson, Robert C. Trottier.

She is survived by her six daughters, Priscilla Baird of Michigan, Helen Whitewater of Topsham, Laura Yarbrough of S.C., Anita Oliver (John) of Maine and Florida, Dianne Osgood (Chuck) of Stockton Springs, Janet Friedman (Garry) of Missouri, and three sons, Conrad Trottier (Debbie) of Wiscasset, Andrew Trottier of Biddeford, and Normand Trottier (Bonnie) of Lyman. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren; two grandstepchildren; and many more great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; great-stepgrandchildren; and great-great-stepgrandchildren.

Visiting Hours will 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, Maine 04005. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., on Monday at St. Joseph’s Church in Biddeford. Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

