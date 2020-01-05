YARMOUTH – Helen G. Maxell passed away Dec. 24, 2019 at Bay Square after a brief illness. Helen was born in Millinocket on April 2, 1920.

She lived with her father and seven siblings at Smith General Store on Main Street. She resided in Yarmouth for 97 years. She was educated in Yarmouth schools and graduated from NYA in 1937. Helen worked at the Yarmouth Post Office for 29 years. Later she was employed at L.L. Bean into her 80s and at Goodwill in Falmouth into her 90s.

When she wasn’t working you could find her playing poker with friends, working on her many award winning quilts or crocheting many items for her family.

She was predeceased by her parents Ray and Clara Smith; husband, Herschel Maxell; one sister and five brothers. Helen is survived by an older sister, Ruth Douglas of Berwick; daughter, Donna Felker and husband Irv of Yarmouth, son Richard “Lanny” Maxell and wife Marcia of North Carolina; granddaughters, Lenora Felker and husband Tim Corcoran of Yarmouth, Tammy and David Palmer of Dexter, grandsons, Clint Felker of Yarmouth, Jared Felker and wife Amie of Lebanon, Chad Maxell and wife Michelle of Georgia, Scott Maxell and wife Carrie of Clinton; and 16 great-grandchildren. Surviving are two nieces who lived with the Maxell family, Virginia Fairhurst of Florida and Carol Mathews of Virginia.

Helen was life member of Eastern Star and member of First Parish Church in Yarmouth.

A private family ceremony will be held at a later date.

Contributions may be made in her memory to the

Merrill Memorial Library

215 Main Street

Yarmouth, ME 04096

or the

Yarmouth History Center

118 East Elm Street

Yarmouth, ME 04096

