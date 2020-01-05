PORTLAND – Patricia Y. Stearns, 80, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at Maine Medical Center. She was born in Goffstown, N.H., the daughter of Wilber H. “Bucky” and Isabell (Brooks) Yeaton. She was a 1957 graduate of Hillsboro-Deering Cooperative High School in Hillsboro, N.H. and attended Pierce College.

Pat loved music and while raising her family in upstate New York was choir director for the Oran Community Church for 23 years. In 1996 she and her husband Bill moved back to their home state of New Hampshire and in 2008 Pat moved to Cumberland to be closer to her children. While living in Cumberland she was a member of Tuttle Road United Methodist Church where she volunteered and sang in the choir.

Pat was well known for her sharp wit and keen sense of humor which carried her through a lifetime living in chronic pain from rheumatoid arthritis. Her final years were spent at Birchwoods at Canco Assisted Living with her cat Maya where she enjoyed crosswords, jumble puzzles, and playing Bingo.

She is predeceased by her husband, William C. Stearns who died on Jan. 19, 2004.

She is survived by her son, Brian S. Stearns and wife Amanda of Cumberland, her daughter, Bonnie L. Stearns and husband Marc Gaudreau of Alfred; her grandson, Christopher W. Stearns and wife Stefanie of Denver, Colo.; her niece, Diane Streeter and husband Christopher of Hancock, N.H., her niece, Donna Biggerstaff and husband Jeffery of Irving, Texas; and many other relatives.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Jan. 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford Street, Portland, Maine. Burial will be in Norway Plain Cemetery in Hancock, N.H. in the spring. You may offer your condolences or share memories at www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to

Portland Wheelers

P.O. Box 11314

Portland, ME 04104

www.portlandwheelers.org/donate

