MILTON, Mass. – Philip Lourie, 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 after a long illness. He was born on Aug. 12, 1925, in Portland to Rachel and Abraham Lourie.

He was predeceased by his loving wife of 68 years, Jeannette. He is survived by his daughter Michele (Mark), son Allan (Linda); four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

He proudly served in the Coast Guard during WWII and was retired from the Navy Reserve/Seabees.

The Lourie family would like to extend their gratitude to all of the staff at Seasons Hospice in Milton, Mass.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Levey Chapel, 471 Deering Ave., Portland. Interment service at Mt. Sinai Cemetery will follow. Arrangements provided by Portland Jewish Funeral Home.

Donations in Phil’s memory may be made to:

Etz Chaim Synagogue

267 Congress St.

Portland, ME 04101

or to a charity

of your choice

