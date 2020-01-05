STANDISH – Philip P. Buker, 70, of Standish passed away Dec. 28, 2019 at Gosnell Memorial House following a lengthy illness. Phil, son of Phyllis Buker Smith, grew up in Wilton and Livermore and attended Livermore Falls High School class of 1968 before enlisting in the U.S. Army, 1967-1970.

Phil served two tours in Vietnam, 1967-1968, with the 261st Signal Corps. After leaving the military he owned and operated a welding company, he later founded Portland Safe which he owned and operated for 28 years. Phil was past president of Vietnam Veterans of America, Casco Bay Chapter; Safari Club International, Maine Chapter; past board member of Maine Veterans Homes, active member and supporter of numerous sporting clubs including Royal River Rod and Gun Club and Scarborough Fish and

Game. Phil had an affinity for fundraising for youth sporting and summer camp programs.

Phil is survived by his wife Deborah; children, Jessica Buker-Vincent (Joshua Vincent), Joshua Buker, John

Buker (Maria Winn); and grandchildren, Laurel, Wyatt, Jack, Emmett and Brant.

Visitation will be held Thursday Jan. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham, where a memorial service will be held Saturday Jan. 11 at 1 p.m.

To express condolences or to participate in Phil’s online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

In lieu of flowers Phil requested that donations

be made to

Safari Club International, Maine Chapter,

Earle Reagan, Treasurer

PO Box 1720

Gray, ME 04039;

Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine

205 Church Hill Rd. Ste 1

Augusta, ME 04330;

for youth programs, and

Baxter Memorial Library

71 South Street

Gorham, ME 04038

