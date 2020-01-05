DAVENPORT, Fla. – Richard D. Henry Sr. died Dec. 26, 2019 in Davenport, Fla. at home after a battle with cancer. He was born May 22, 1941 in Gray, to John and Minnie (Gould) Henry. He was raised in Gray, graduating from Pennell High School in 1959, then enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corp.

After discharge, he moved to Connecticut, where he met and married his first wife, the former Jeanne Ringuette in 1966. She passed away in 1982. He then met and married Judith Maschino in 1983. He worked as a lead foreman for United Technologies in Southington, Conn. for 22 years before moving back to Maine, where he worked at Maine Machine as a lead inspector until retiring in 2000.

He loved hunting and fishing and shared his love with his sons. He rarely missed watching the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots and Boston Celtics games on TV. He especially loved going to Red Sox games with his sons and grandsons. He enjoyed camping and sitting around the campfire with family. He had a great laugh and sense of humor, and a way of telling stories and making them come to life. He also enjoyed going out to eat and sitting around the table playing cards with family and friends (and winning). He loved home remodeling and was always willing to share knowledge and lend a helping hand. He and Judi traveled extensively to Texas, Tennessee, Florida, Montana and South Dakota. In recent years, time was spent at camp in the summers at Coplin Plantation, Eustis and Kingfield.

After retiring, he and Judi bought a second home in Davenport, Fla. where they spent their winters. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, attending graduations, wedding and family events.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Judi Henry; daughter, Claire Landry and her husband Alain of Johnstown, Pa., his sons, Joseph Henry and wife Crystal of Rumford, Luke Henry of Oxford, Richard Henry Jr. and his wife Melissa of Oxford, Timothy Henry and wife Roberta of Sumner; stepchildren, Rhonda Beaudet and husband Tarain of Otisfield, Dale Maschino and wife Wanda of New Gloucester, Carrie Willwerth and husband Jamie of Naples. He also has seven grandchildren; 11 grandstepchildren; many great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews; sisters, Muriel Grover of Danville and Lois Chamberlain of Bangor.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Jeanne; his parents, John and Minnie; and three brothers, Robert, Roger and John. He will be missed terribly by his best friend Bill Dingle of South Paris.

Celebration of life memorial service to be held in the spring at Wilson Funeral Home in Gray, Maine.

