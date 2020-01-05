SOUTH PORTLAND – Victoria (DiMastrantonio) Wilson, 86, of South Portland, passed away Jan. 1, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She was born in Cambridge, Mass, on March 23,1933.Vicky worked for A&P Bakery for many years before working 20 years at Data General as a material handler. Vicky was a very warm and caring person with a smile that could light up a room. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, taking them on many fun and wild adventures.Some of Vicki’s favorite things to do were shopping, especially for her 100+ pairs of stiletto heels, which she wore into her 80s. She also enjoyed attending church and going to Bible study with her friends every Friday.Vicky was predeceased by her husband of 39 years, Galen Wilson, her second husband, Kurt Stade, brothers, Nicholas and Tony DiMastrantonio, and sisters, Rose, Angelina, and Anna.She is survived by her stepchildren, Steven Wilson, Laurie Laukner, Patti Lee, Paula Dunn, and Ronnie Wilson; as well as several nieces, nephews; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.Visiting hours will be 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 7, and funeral service, 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. Burial will follow at Forest City Cemetery, South Portland.In lieu of flowers,donations may be made to: Beacon Hospice

