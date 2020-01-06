Gorham police are looking for two people suspected of stealing mail from businesses in the Gorham Industrial Park on Sunday evening.

This shows a man who Gorham police suspect may have taken mail from business mailboxes. Photo courtesy of Gorham Police Department

The thefts occurred at various businesses along Sanford Drive and Hutchinson Drive between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m., when one suspect was seen checking mailboxes and taking mail, according to police.

One suspect is described as a black man with a goatee or a beard. He was dressed in white or light-colored clothing including a hoodie, sweatpants and sneakers.

The second suspect, a woman, was driving an SUV that was possibly light in color, police said.

Police recovered some mail, which they believe was stolen, from a ditch. The mail belonged to several businesses in the industrial park.

Police believe the suspects are trying to obtain banking or credit card information.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who recognizes the person in the photo, should call Gorham police officer Dean Hannon at 222-1660.

filed under:
gorham maine
