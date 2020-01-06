PARIS — A Dixfield man had his bail set at $250,000 cash Monday at the Oxford County District Court after he was arrested in Mexico and charged with multiple crimes over the weekend.

Harry Every, 49, was charged with multiple crimes including attempted murder Saturday. Photo provided by Oxford County Jail

Harry Every, 49, was arrested at 12:05 p.m. Saturday by Mexico Police Officer Robert Drouin and charged with domestic violence terrorizing, burglary, obstructing the report of a crime, aggravated reckless conduct, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, attempted murder and domestic violence reckless conduct.

He remains in custody at the Oxford County Jail.

This story will be updated. 

