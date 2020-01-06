Those who were targeted in a series of drive-by shootings Saturday night in three central Maine communities all have a connection to the suspect’s ex-girlfriend, according to court documents.

Dana S. Dasilva and his girlfriend, Michelle N. Luce, both 25 and of Skowhegan, were arrested and charged in connection with the gunfire at residences in Winslow, Waterville and Clinton.

Dasilva took shots from the backseat of Luce’s dark pickup truck while she drove, according to Deputy Chief William L. Bonney of the Waterville Police Department.

Dasilva and Luce made their initial court appearances Monday afternoon in Augusta, where District Attorney Meagan Maloney recommended Dasilva be charged with Class B reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and Class C possession of a firearm as a prohibited person.

Maloney also asked that Dasilva remain in jail on a probation hold.

Maloney recommended Luce be charged with Class C reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, saying Luce agreed or attempted to plan and commit the alleged crimes.

“The investigation is still ongoing and I expect that other charges will be brought to the grand jury,” said Maloney, who said she still must review all of the police reports before making additional recommendations.

The judge set Dasilva’s bail at $100,000 in cash. Because of the probation hold, however, he would not be released even if he were to post bail.

The judge granted Maloney’s request for $10,000 cash bail for Luce, but said he would allow a $5,000 cash bail if Maine Pretrial Services decides to offer Luce a contract. No pleas were entered.

Some of the anticipated charges could stem from the discovery of 600 grams of powdered substances in a search of Luce’s apartment in Skowhegan, according to the town’s police chief, David Bucknam. Bucknam said he believes Dasilva also lives at that residence, which he said was 16 Winter St. and that court documents identify as 17 Winter St. The substances were “in plain view at the residence,” according to Bucknam, and will be sent to the Department of Health and Human Services laboratory for testing.

No one was injured in the shootings Saturday, though at least one car and several of the homes were fired at. One man was almost struck by one of the bullets that entered his Waterville home.

Dasilva’s apparent targets included an ex-girlfriend, her ex-boyfriend who she shares a child with, the ex-boyfriend’s parents and the sister of his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend. That boyfriend told police that Dasilva had beaten the ex-girlfriend in the past and that he would argue with Dasilva over it, according to an affidavit filed by Waterville Police Officer Damon Lefferts.

Dasilva told police he “felt that he had to shoot at these locations to protect himself from past differences and threats he had from the associated persons at the specific locations he went to,” Lefferts wrote in the affidavit. Dasilva also said he was attempting to shoot vehicles, not buildings, when he fired the gun. He told police he obtained the gun from a friend earlier Saturday, according to the court document. Police later found the firearm at Luce’s residence in Skowhegan, Lefferts wrote.

Law enforcement arrested Dasilva on charges of Class B aggravated reckless conduct, Class B attempted elevated aggravated assault, Class C aggravated criminal mischief and Class C possession of a firearm as a prohibited person, according to Bonney. He was also issued a probation hold.

Luce was arrested on one count of Class B hindering apprehension for her role in the crimes.

Four sites were fired at Saturday and reported to authorities in the following order: Whipple Street in Winslow, Elmwood Avenue and May Street in Waterville and Hinckley Road in Clinton.

Winslow police officers responded to Whipple Street at about 8:20 p.m. after several people reported multiple shots being fired, according to an affidavit from Winslow Police officer Matthew Buck. Buck and another Winslow police officer could not find any shell casings in the area and eventually left the scene. The officers later noticed a bullet hole in the siding of the Whipple Street house and a hole in the bumper of a vehicle parked outside when they returned later in the evening. Dasilva’s ex-girlfriend formerly lived at that house, and the ex-boyfriend she shares a child with currently lives there.

At about 8:45 p.m., Waterville police were dispatched to Elmwood Avenue for a report of shots being fired. The residence that was fired at was that of Dasilva’s ex-girlfriend’s sister and her boyfriend.

“It appeared to the officers on scene that someone drove by the residence and shot 2 bullets in a parked SUV in the driveway,” Lefferts wrote in the affidavit, referring to the silver Ford Escape its owner previously described to the Morning Sentinel. “One of the rounds went through the SUV, struck a snow shovel and may have become lodged in the side of the apartment building.”

The owner of the vehicle said she had no familial relationship to the individuals Dasilva had been allegedly targeting.

While officers responded to the Elmwood Avenue incident, Dasilva allegedly fired into a home on May Street, striking the chair a male resident had been sitting in. The parents of Disilva’s ex-girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend live in that house and own the Whipple Street property in Winslow.

A report of shots fired at a residence on Hinckley Road in Clinton, where Dasilva’s ex-girlfriend resides, came in just after about 9 p.m.

Bonney, Waterville’s deputy chief, described a “full-court press to identify the shooter and get that person apprehended” at that point. State Police located and arrested Dasilva and Luce outside Dasilva’s mother’s house in Skowhegan, on Alder Street, according to Bucknam, and arrested the duo at 11:08 p.m.

Dasilva told police that Luce “was freaking out” about driving him around during the shootings, according to Lefferts’ affidavit. He also said he “never cohered (sic) Michelle to keep driving him or threatened her to drive him or he would hurt her.”

Luce said she only remembered driving Dasilva to the Clinton residence, which is where his ex-girlfriend lives, Lefferts wrote.

Dasilva and Luce will appear at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta on March 12 at 2 p.m., Maloney said.

Dasilva has a criminal record in Maine that includes convictions for assault, domestic violence assault, violating conditions of release, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and violating a protection from abuse order. A search of Luce’s name did not turn up any convictions.

Bonney and Bucknam said they were grateful for the efficiency of the multi-agency search.

“It was good teamwork between Skowhegan, Waterville and State Police tracking the individual down without any injury to the public,” Bucknam said.

More charges could emerge as authorities continue to investigate the non-deadly case.

